The 1990s Peugeot 205 was once owned by veterinary surgeon and author Alf Wight OBE, also known by his pen name James Herriot, and is to be sold at auction.

It is to go under the hammer at Tennants Auctioneers’ Summer Transport Sale, in Leyburn, on July 15.

The car is expected to go for between £18,000 and £22,000 and, despite it being over 20 years old, has just over 30,000 miles on the clock.

Also on offer in the sale is a prop station sign reading “Rainby Halt – Alight Here For Darrowby”, which was used during filming for All Creatures Great and Small at Finghall Station on the Wensleydale Railway.

Amongst the other vehicles in the sale is a 1958 Morgan 4/4 Series II in British racing green on offer with an estimate price of £8,000-12,000 and a selection of motorcycles including a 1952 Triumph T100 with an estimate price of £5,000 to £6,000.

The sale will be open for public viewing from Sunday, July 9, July until Friday, July 13 at Tennants’ salerooms in Leyburn and the catalogue can be viewed online at www.tennants.co.uk