UPDATED 5.40PM: The A1237 York outer ring road has reopened after a crash near to Wigginton Road close to Clifton Moor.

 

REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a major road in York.

The A1237 York outer ringroad is currently partly blocked in both directions with queueing traffic due to a crash near to Wigginton Road close to Clifton Moor Retail Park.

Drivers are being asked to try and avoid the area if at all possible.

 