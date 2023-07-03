REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a major road in York.
The A1237 York outer ringroad is currently partly blocked in both directions with queueing traffic due to a crash near to Wigginton Road close to Clifton Moor Retail Park.
Drivers are being asked to try and avoid the area if at all possible.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article