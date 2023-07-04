When police tried to stop him, Tadcaster joiner Dipak Parmar led them on a 100mph pursuit along the A1(M) and A59, said Nathan Davis, prosecuting.

York Crown Court heard that at one point Parmar nearly collided head on with the police when he drove the wrong way round a roundabout.

The incident started north of Bramham crossroads on the August Bank Holiday Monday last year.

Parmar, 38, of Station Road, Tadcaster, denied dangerous driving but was convicted at a trial earlier this year. He then pleaded guilty to drink driving, the second time he had been caught driving over the alcohol limit in six years.

“You were putting a number of motorists on the A1 and A59 at risk, as well as police officers who were only doing their duty,” Judge Simon Hickey told him.

Parmar, who had had two passengers, had performed the “incredibly dangerous manoeuvre” of going the wrong way round the Flaxley roundabout.

The police had gone the right way round the roundabout and “had to take evasive action to stop a head-on collision” with Parmar, said the judge.

“Appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody.”

Parmar was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for three years and six months. He must pass an extended driving test before driving alone again.

Mr Davis said police on patrol spotted Parmar’s silver Audi driving along the hard shoulder to avoid slow moving traffic on the A1(M) northbound on August 29 last year.

As the gap between them narrowed, Parmar moved into the near lane and overtook the police car. Officers signalled him to stop.

Instead Parmar raced off, hitting 100mph and undertaking other vehicles, before speeding off the motorway at the A59 junction. At the end of the slip road, he went through a red light and headed towards Knaresborough.

After the incident at the roundabout, the pursuing police lost sight of him, but an off-duty police officer spotted Parmar and followed him.

Parmar abandoned his Audi and made off on foot but the off-duty officer had contacted his on-duty colleagues and Parmar was arrested.

Parmar had a previous conviction for drink driving in January 2015. According to the charge, a breath test gave a reading of 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

For Parmar, Sam Ponniah said his mental health problems and substance misuse had led to the motoring offences.

He had been working with a fire door company in the months after the police chase and had caring commitments to his family.

“When he makes the right decision he can very much contribute to society,” said the defence barrister.