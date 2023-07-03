North Yorkshire Police say the bicycle, a black Cube mountain bike, was secured with a lock near Castle Street car park in Tower Street and was stolen between 1-2pm on Tuesday, June 27.

A force spokesperson said: “If you have any information which would help us locate it and return it to its rightful owner please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four and speak to the force control room.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230119465. Thanks for your help.”