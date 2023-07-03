Police have asked for the public’s help to find a bicycle worth £650 that was stolen near a car park in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the bicycle, a black Cube mountain bike, was secured with a lock near Castle Street car park in Tower Street and was stolen between 1-2pm on Tuesday, June 27.
A force spokesperson said: “If you have any information which would help us locate it and return it to its rightful owner please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four and speak to the force control room.
“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230119465. Thanks for your help.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article