Around 1100 people at the modular homes builder at Flaxby, near Knaresborough, have lost their jobs as a result, most reportedly with immediate effect, though a few are being retained to help the administrators with the winding up process.

The appointed administrator AlixPartners said on Friday it is working to help everyone associated with ilke Homes during this “incredibly difficult time.”

However, specialist employment law experts at Aticus Law said today (Mon) it has already been instructed by more than 80 affected individuals – including more than 60 workers from Flaxby - and is now in the early stages of investigating concerns around how the redundancy process was managed.

The staff involved say they were sent home around two weeks ago with pay but were made aware that the company was in trouble and that it was looking for a new investor. Last week, they were called to a meeting during which they were advised that they were being let go.

Ilke Homes at Flaxby, Knaresborough, enters administration

As part of the legal process, Aticus Law will determine whether ex-employees are eligible to claim for a Protective Award claim against the company.

The Manchester-based law firm says that if their clients can pursue a claim and are successful, those involved in the legal challenge will receive up to eight weeks’ worth of pay in compensation, with a cap of £571 per week.

Edward Judge from Aticus law said today’s economic climate means companies are going into administration, with many people finding themselves unemployed at a moment’s notice.

He explained: “While there are reports to suggest that the business will be bought out of administration, this does not prevent people who have already been made redundant from pursuing a claim even if they are offered their jobs back in due course.

"Of course, for many of our clients that would be the ideal outcome, but the Protective Award is claimed because the redundancy process was not followed correctly, which of course has a short term impact on a person’s financial wellbeing.”

Edward went on to explain that the firm is now investigating whether there are grounds to claim for a Protective Award, that is, compensation awarded by an Employment Tribunal if an employer fails in its duties.

“Historically people were under the impression that when a business has collapsed there is nothing that can be done, however, this issue keeps hitting the headlines and, as a result, employees are far more familiar with their rights and their ability to hold the company accountable.

Potential investors in talks over sale of ilke Homes

“That means that when a company doesn’t act in the way that it should, they are far more likely to reach out for legal advice.

“The Protective Award is a vital safety net for so many families in fast-paced redundancy situations that often leave them with no source of income and absolutely no notice.

“However, many people don’t realise that you can only get a Protective Award payment if you are included as part of the claim and are listed as part of the Schedule of Claimants attached to the Tribunal Judgment.

“We can’t stress this enough. You can’t simply watch from the side-lines while ex-colleagues take the legal challenge forward. It’s important to make sure your name and specific job title is included.”

The York Press has sought comment from AlixPartners.