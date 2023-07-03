Fire officers from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service visited Ad Astra UK, an alternative learning provider based in Elvington, last week to talk about the dangers of venturing into open water.

Whilst on site the fire officers also answered questions from the learning provider’s older students about careers with the fire service.

Ad Astra allows learners aged 16 to 25 to study a range of vocational skills and to complete functional skills qualifications.

Kate Frankish from Ad Astra said: “The fire officers sparked some latent aspirations and were able to discuss different pathways into the service.

“We were incredibly impressed by the professionalism of the fire officers and their ability to relate to our young people.”

More information about Ad Astra can be found on the learning provider’s website: https://www.adastrauk.co.uk/