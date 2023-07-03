Members of the fire service visited youngsters in North Yorkshire to educate about the dangers of open water swimming.
Fire officers from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service visited Ad Astra UK, an alternative learning provider based in Elvington, last week to talk about the dangers of venturing into open water.
Whilst on site the fire officers also answered questions from the learning provider’s older students about careers with the fire service.
Read next:
- 'I was so desperate I pulled out my own tooth', says York pensioner
- Closed York pub was 'losing money' says brewery
- York Hospital to light up blue as NHS turns 75
Ad Astra allows learners aged 16 to 25 to study a range of vocational skills and to complete functional skills qualifications.
Kate Frankish from Ad Astra said: “The fire officers sparked some latent aspirations and were able to discuss different pathways into the service.
“We were incredibly impressed by the professionalism of the fire officers and their ability to relate to our young people.”
More information about Ad Astra can be found on the learning provider’s website: https://www.adastrauk.co.uk/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here