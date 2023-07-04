On July 3 1938, the A4 class locomotive Mallard raced down Stoke Bank at 126mph between Grantham and Peterborough to set a new steam locomotive world speed record - and the record still stands today.

This year marks the 85th anniversary of the record being achieved by driver Joe Duddington who was from Doncaster.

Matthew Delaney, great grandfather Joe Duddington, in the driver’s cab on an Azuma train on the special journey (Image: PA)

To mark the anniversary, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) invited Joe Duddington’s great grandson, Matthew Delaney, for a trip in the driver’s cab of an LNER Azuma train to experience the journey his great grandfather made in 1938.

The family of Sir Nigel Gresley, who designed the A4 class of locomotive when he was chief engineer at LNER, were also invited on the special journey with Ben Godfrey, his grandson and Nina Britten, his great granddaughter attending and each enjoying a short journey in the train cab.

The families made a journey from York to London King’s Cross.