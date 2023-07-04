A YORK-BASED rail firm marked the 85th anniversary of a steam locomotive world speed record by holding a special journey.
On July 3 1938, the A4 class locomotive Mallard raced down Stoke Bank at 126mph between Grantham and Peterborough to set a new steam locomotive world speed record - and the record still stands today.
This year marks the 85th anniversary of the record being achieved by driver Joe Duddington who was from Doncaster.
To mark the anniversary, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) invited Joe Duddington’s great grandson, Matthew Delaney, for a trip in the driver’s cab of an LNER Azuma train to experience the journey his great grandfather made in 1938.
The family of Sir Nigel Gresley, who designed the A4 class of locomotive when he was chief engineer at LNER, were also invited on the special journey with Ben Godfrey, his grandson and Nina Britten, his great granddaughter attending and each enjoying a short journey in the train cab.
The families made a journey from York to London King’s Cross.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here