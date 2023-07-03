The incident happened at the South Parade Car Park in York Street in Selby at around 8.45pm on Friday May 26.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Thieves targeted a grey Vauxhall Zafira which was parked in the car park and smashed one of its rear windows and stole over £600 worth of Makita power tools.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email rebecca.easton@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1248 Rebecca Easton.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230095436 when passing on information.