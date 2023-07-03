THIEVES struck in a North Yorkshire town car park, stealing £600 worth of power tools from a vehicle.
The incident happened at the South Parade Car Park in York Street in Selby at around 8.45pm on Friday May 26.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Thieves targeted a grey Vauxhall Zafira which was parked in the car park and smashed one of its rear windows and stole over £600 worth of Makita power tools.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to email rebecca.easton@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1248 Rebecca Easton.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230095436 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article