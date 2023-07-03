The Merchant Adventurer’s Company staged its first-ever beer festival at the weekend.

It was such a success, they plan to do it again next year.

The inaugural event was staged in the medieval splendour of the Merchant Adventurers Hall.

There was a session on Friday evening and sessions on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

More than 70 Yorkshire ales, plus ciders and lagers, were available, supplied by around 34 county breweries, as previously reported.

Beer Festival at Merchant Adventurer’s Hall in York | York Press

There was also live music, supported by major sponsor Y01 Radio.

Indeed, when one of the acts did not appear on Saturday afternoon, Y01 Radio voiceover and deejay Chris Marsden, stepped in and entertained the crowd by singing a fine range of easy-listening, middle-of-the-road tunes, which captured the spirit of the afternoon and received much applause.

By then, several of the ales were already selling out as people enjoyed the warm day, even if there was the odd spot of light rain.

A range of breweries also gave talks and presentations about their works.

Jake from Copmanthorpe the the Press the festival was one of the best festivals he had been to in a while.

It was small enough to be friendly, he said, but large enough to have plenty of good beers to choose from. The historic setting of the venue was another plus, along with it not being too busy or crowded, like some festivals can be, giving a nice, relaxed atmosphere.

Friday night’s festival was also a success, with a good turnout to see the opening by Sheriff of York Sue Hunter, who revealed one of the important duties of her role is to ensure the quality of the bread and ale that is sold in the city.

After a couple of tastes, she confirmed to everyone’s delight that the ale to be sold at the festival was of good quality.

After the festival, Ashley Mason, Chair of the Merchant Adventurers’ Charity Committee told the Press: “Our first beer festival has been a phenomenal success! It was fantastic to use our hall for such a fun event which has raised thousands of pounds to support our charitable work.

“We are so grateful to our Hall team, volunteers, and breweries as without their time and generosity this event would not have been the success it was. Also, YO1, CAMRA, Love Cheese, and Brew York, and Lee Grabham of Brew York in particular. He worked tirelessly for many days to make sure the event went so smoothly!"

Cllr Mason continued: “So many people were visiting our hall for the first time and wanted to know more about its history and the Merchant Adventurers Company. Which is great! Our members and staff enjoyed telling them about our heritage and role today!”

He added: “We will be back in 2024!”

York CAMRA brews beer festival changes, including new venue

York CAMRA chairman Chris Tregellis said he was unable to attend the festival but his group was very supportive of good beer festivals in York that can complement CAMRA's own festival in September, like this one.

"Taking feedback from members," he said, "the festival went very well. This is great to hear and good luck with their next festival in 2024."

York CAMRA will be staging its own festival from Wednesday September 13 to Saturday September 16 in St Lawrence Church and Hall.