Three other officers from the force were also barred from policing after “offensive and inappropriate” messages to each other.

The misconduct hearings were held in 2019, but the results have just been made public after a linked court case ended last month with two officers being acquitted.

The investigation into six officers who were part of an offensive WhatsApp group led to three officers being dismissed without notice and one being told he would have been dismissed if he had not already resigned.

All four officers were placed on the barred list which prevents them from working in policing.

Two of the officers received final written warnings as their messages were deemed to be not as persistent and targeted as some others in the group.

The other misconduct case involved two officers who exchanged “highly inappropriate” messages, and one who sent offensive videos to another officer.

One officer was dismissed without notice and the other two officers, who had already resigned, would have been dismissed had they not already done so. All three were placed on the barred list.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Marshall said: “The actions of these officers were deplorable and Humberside Police will not stand for this behaviour.

“When this information came to light, we acted swiftly and robustly, and sought to bring appropriate sanctions to those involved. That has meant that seven of those involved have been dismissed and no longer work in policing.

“The delay in reporting this to the public has been as a result of ongoing criminal proceedings in relation to some of the officers and their behaviours. Those related legal proceedings have now concluded.”