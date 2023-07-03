North Yorkshire Police is urging communities to take a stand against anti-social behaviour as this week is ASB Awareness Week.

They are highlighting how police are working with other organisations to tackle ASB – and raises awareness of the actions that can be taken by those experiencing it.

It comes as across the weekend York Police put in place a Section 35 dispersal order for Haxby on the outskirts of the city to deal with individuals aged ten or over engaging in anti-social behaviour or crime and disorder not only when they have occurred or are occurring, but when they are likely to occur and in any locality.

Chief Inspector Andy Godfrey, of North Yorkshire Police’s Partnership Hub, said: “Everyone in North Yorkshire and York has the right to live their lives free from intimidation and harassment in their own home and their own neighbourhood.

“Police colleagues come to work every day because we care about the communities we serve. And we know that anti-social behaviour has the power to wreck people’s lives. We are committed to stopping it.

“This national awareness week gives us an opportunity to show how we can all work together to tackle ASB. Even when the issues around ASB are complex, and may require other agencies to lead, we will always seek to work in partnership to address the underlying causes.

“Most importantly of all, this week we want to focus on victims – ASB is not a ‘low-level offence’, and can have a great impact on someone’s quality of life. People need to know what their rights are, and we will be highlighting those throughout the week too.”

Throughout the week, North Yorkshire Police colleagues will be patrolling local communities, visiting schools and community groups and encouraging victims to report what’s happened.

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, executive member for safer communities and communities at City of York Council, said: “Anti-social behaviour is a significant issue for many residents in York. It’s fantastic that our officers and North Yorkshire Police are helping raise awareness of how people can report it, that it will be taken seriously and that appropriate action will be taken and support given. Please don't suffer in silence, but work with us to end it."

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet, NPCC Lead for Anti-Social Behaviour, said: “Throughout the week, police forces across the country will be actively engaging with their communities and local partnerships in raising awareness on various aspects to do with ASB.”

ASB Awareness Week is organised by Resolve, a national ASB and community safety organisation. Resolve Chief Executive Rebecca Bryant said: “It is important that the challenge of ASB continues to be given the priority it needs so that people everywhere feel safe in their homes and communities.

"We are delighted that North Yorkshire Police is supporting this hugely important campaign. It is vital to develop partnership approaches across communities to deal with the growing challenges around ASB.”