North Yorkshire Police say they received two reports of machinery and plant equipment being stolen in recent days.

A force spokesperson said a yellow Terrex dumper truck was stolen overnight on June 28 from the Mossdale Road area.

Days later on June 29 they said several buildings were entered overnight and machinery and tools stolen in the Leeman Road area.

Following these thefts, police will be conducting patrols around building sites in York.

The force spokesperson said: “If you see any suspicious activity on building sites or machinery moving around at times outside of normal working hours please call it in.”

Anyone with information about the thefts is urged to contact North Yorkshire police on 101 quoting logs 12230120010 (yellow dumper truck) and 12230120992 (Leeman Road).