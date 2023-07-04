York band Cyanide were a well-known local punk group in the 1970s.

They played in the city at a time when big names like the Jam were passing through.

In 1979 Cyanide recorded an album, but it was never released.

Decades later the album was remastered by much-loved York musician Don Jackson before his death in May aged 58 due to complications during treatment for cancer.

Sean Parkin organised Punk York – an exhibition last year of photographs by Nev Astley showcasing York’s punk scene from 1977-1981 – and said he was looking for a follow up event this year.

York's 1970s punk scene (Image: Nev Astley)

Punk York raised around £3,000 for local charities so Sean was keen to go bigger this year.

He has decided to hold a special gig, named Punk York 2, as a celebration of the city’s past punk bands to launch the unreleased Cyanide album.

York's music scene came together and the gig sold out within days.

Cyanide’s album is called ‘1979’ as an ode to when it was recorded and will be officially launched in a limited edition run of 250 CDs (£10 each) and 250 vinyls (£20 each) at Punk York 2 on Saturday (July 8) at the Vaults, in Nunnery Lane.

On sale will also be a 28-page brochure (£5) with more photographs by Nev Astley of York’s 1970s punk scene.

1979 by Cyanide (Image: Nev Astley/Cyanide)

All proceeds from the album and brochure will go to charity.

The event will see live punk sets from 4pm by headliners Cyanide and Sema 4, with more music from Coney Island Jesus and new band the Corsairs.

It will be the first time in decades that the remaining members of Cyanide have played together. 1979 by Cyanide track list (Image: Nev Astley/Cyanide)

As the gig is a sell-out, an after party will take place at the Vaults on Sunday (July 9) from 1pm-4pm with free entry for those that did not get a ticket.

The Cyanide album and brochure by Nev Astley will both be on sale at the after party.

Sean said: “We are very excited to bring together some heroes from the York punk era.

“The gig is our tribute to those who are sadly no longer with us, namely Bob De Vries (of Cyanide) and Steve Roberts (of Cyanide and the UK Subs), Jock Marston and Steve Gibson (of Sema 4) and Don Jackson, who all entertained us so well over the years.

Cyanide on stage (Image: Nev Astley)

“It's a chance to enjoy the music they made and meet up with a lot of old friends.

“All proceeds will go to local charities.

“Last year we raised around £3,000, this year we aim to double that.”

Following the events, the album will be available from Vinyl Eddie’s record shop, in Tadcaster Road, from Monday, July 10, and online via the ‘York bands of the past’ Facebook group.

Cyanide punk band from York (Image: Nev Astley)