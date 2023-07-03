Jordan Kemp, 24, of Prickett Road in Bridlington has been charged with theft of motor vehicle, driving whilst over the prescribed limit, failing to stop, driving a vehicle dangerously and possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday (July 5).

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "It is reported on Friday June 30 that officers spotted a vehicle believed to be stolen from Gypsey Road in Bridlington.

"It is believed the driver of the vehicle failed to stop when requested by officers and a police pursuit ensued from the A614 in Bainton. The vehicle was stopped by officers at Hutton Cranswick Industrial Estate and a man was arrested at the scene."