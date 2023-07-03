A MAN has been charged with multiple offences following his arrest last week.
Jordan Kemp, 24, of Prickett Road in Bridlington has been charged with theft of motor vehicle, driving whilst over the prescribed limit, failing to stop, driving a vehicle dangerously and possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday (July 5).
A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "It is reported on Friday June 30 that officers spotted a vehicle believed to be stolen from Gypsey Road in Bridlington.
"It is believed the driver of the vehicle failed to stop when requested by officers and a police pursuit ensued from the A614 in Bainton. The vehicle was stopped by officers at Hutton Cranswick Industrial Estate and a man was arrested at the scene."
