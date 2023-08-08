Under the rules of competing in the rally, the Joseph Parr team bought a road-legal car for under £500 and will then travel across Europe for four days to Monte Carlo this September.

They will be taking part in the challenge in a 2005 Chrysler Grand Voyager. The seven-seater has already had a few teething problems as its gearbox has been replaced. The car is fully taxed, insured and passed an MOT ahead of the driving test.

The Joseph Parr team is made up of Michael Beaumont, the firm’s joint managing director, Jack Morris, branch manager, Shaun Green, transport manager, and Shaun Vause, of the firm’s internal sales department. All four will share the driving throughout their road trip.

From left, Michael Beaumont as Scarecrow, Shaun Green as Tin Man, Shaun Vause as Lion and Jack Morris as Dorothy (Image: Joseph Parr Ltd)

They will be travelling a total of just under 2,500 miles in the challenge, which includes driving from their Bradford base to Monte Carlo and back. They will set off from Bradford on September 5, compete in the rally from Ghent, Belgium, on September 6, reaching Monte Carlo on September 10. The team then plans to drive back from Monte Carlo, arriving back in Bradford on September 12.

They will be wearing fancy drills throughout the driving feat and completing challenges along the way. They are raising funds for the event’s four nominated charities - The Rainy Day Trust, Variety, Crash Charity and The British Heart Foundation.

The back and side windows of Joseph Parr’s car have already been covered with Wizard of Oz-themed stickers as part of its makeover.

Mr Beaumont said: “It is a challenge getting to the finishing line with a £500 car. It will be OK.

“All four of us will share the driving.

“We have covered the car in Wizard of Oz stickers, as there are four obvious characters for us.

“Fingers crossed the car gets there. We’re doing everything we can to get it ready.

“We’re the most northern team in England taking part.

“Hopefully we will do it and raise as much as we can for charity.”

The team has set themselves an initial £5,000 fundraising target.

Go to Sponsor Me - Online fundraising Service (charitiestrust.org) to make a donation.