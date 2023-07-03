The stone will be presented at a dinner next week to formally mark the affiliation of the Company of the Merchant Adventurers of the City of York and the St George’s Society of New York.

The move adds to the centuries old links between old and New York, which also saw New York present the city of York in 1924, a bronze plaque, which is currently housed in the York Guildhall.

The ledger stone has been created by stonemason Richard Bossons, who was responsible for designing York Minster’s recently unveiled statue of Queen Elizabeth II. The stone will be unveiled by HRH Duke of Gloucester, Patron of the St George’s Society New York on Tuesday July 11.

The plaque and ledger stone will be displayed together for public viewing at York Guildhall before the stone is shipped to New York early next year. It will be formally unveiled by the Archbishop of York, during a special evensong and civic reception at the Church of St Thomas in New York on May 5 2024 to mark this unique bond. York Minster also shares a close relationship with St Thomas’ Church through its liturgy and music.

The Very Revd Dominic Barrington, Dean of York, said: “We’re delighted to be commemorating the centenary of this historic moment, and in particular to be doing so by showcasing the heritage craft skills of our talented team of stonemasons, whose efforts are absolutely crucial for ensuring a sustainable future for the Minster.

“Beyond the twinning of these two historic institutions, we hope to further develop connections between York and New York, as well as consequently helping to strengthen the city of York’s already strong position on the world stage through our international Centre of Excellence.”

York Minster, which has recently launched a fundraising campaign for its Centre of Excellence for Heritage Craft Skills, is one of just ten remaining cathedrals with a team of in-house craftspeople responsible for its conservation. The Centre of Excellence seeks to preserve and innovate these skills through the introduction of cutting-edge technology, as well as offering further training and development opportunities in these skills through international exchanges and partnerships.

Mr Joe Horsley, Governor of the Company of Merchant Adventurers, said the stone further strengthens the bond between the two cities and the groups.

The Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Chris Cullwick commented likewise, adding: “The Minster’s masons’ exceptional work will take pride of place at a world-famous location in central Manhattan, putting York even more firmly on the world map.”

David Drinkwater, President of the St George’s Society of New York, also welcomed the growing links between the two cities, and the society and the adventurers.