The hospital will light up from Wednesday (July 5) along with other sites across the area, including City of York, York University and Scarborough Castle.

Simon Morritt, chief executive of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “The NHS is a point of pride for many people, for those that work for it and for those who have been cared for by it.

“Lighting up our hospital gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of one of the nation’s most loved institutions, to appreciate the vital role the service plays in our lives and to thank staff and volunteers working within our hospitals and out in the community for their hard work, compassion and dedication to our patients.”

York Hospital will light up blue for a full week joining NHS organisations up and down the country who are taking time out to say a big happy birthday.