John McGall runs the I am Reusable food bank in the Leeman Road area of the city, which was initially set up to help those in need through the pandemic, including NHS staff, has been inundated to the point that they have run out of food on several occasions recently.

For the past 15 years has dedicated his time voluntarily to help improve the lives of the homeless, disabled and less fortunate people in York.

John McGall at I am Resusable, which feeds hundreds of people every day (Image: supplied)

Now I am Reusable has been nominated for Shed of the Year by Readersheds in their annual awards in the 'unexpected or unique' category which is sponsored by Cuprinol.

John's is one of 26 short-listed sheds for the 2023 awards and he said he's honoured to be taking part.

"It's amazing to be nominated," said John.

"There were 209 entries this year, and the shortlisted entries include a bee cafe and a surf shack.

"Public voting in each category is open until July 13 and the winner will receive £1,000 and £250 worth of Cuprinol products.

"If we win the money will go to help feed people of York so the more votes the better.

"We feed 120 plus people a day seven days a week, 365 days a year and the numbers are rising sadly.

"It will take you less than 20 seconds out of your time so please share to all your friends. You just need to scan the QR code."

The QR for Shed of the Year (Image: John McGall)

The foodbank is open from 10am-5pm, and they get deliveries from M&S, Sainsbury's, Co-op and Pret a Manger as well as a lot of little independent traders in the city including the Bluebird Bakery and Love Cheese.

John said: "Our operation is full-time - it's seven days a week with 60 volunteers and at the moment it's my life, from getting up in the morning to going to bed at night."

The food bank was open on Christmas Day with John saying it was a very busy day with people looking for microwave Christmas meals.

John has worked over the years to change the city’s attitudes on those who are homeless. He has been known to hand out hot drinks, snacks and warm clothes seven days a week to support those in need.

He won a Community Pride Award from The Press in 2020 when he was named Person of the Year.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, John continued to ask for support with food donations online while he was shielding from the virus due to past heart surgery.

He said he is keen to hear from any businesses and individuals who can support the work of I am Reusable by making donations or simply sending food that would otherwise go to landfill.

Contact them on Facebook.