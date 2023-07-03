Created in partnership with long time retail partner Breitling this new 131.3m² store will house a bar to host events, and promises customers a warm, luxurious, and inclusive environment to discover the brand’s latest collections.

Gavin Murphy, Breitling UK Managing Director said: “We are thrilled to bring the full Breitling experience to the city of York, where we can showcase the universe of Breitling to our domestic and international clients who visit the city and take in its truly unique history.”

Craig Bolton, President of the Watches of Switzerland Group, UK and Europe said of the new store: “This marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to providing exceptional timepieces and unparalleled customer service.”

This new boutique, Breitling’s 23rd in the UK, brings the brand’s Manhattan loft-style design to the city’s historic Davygate. It is situated next to the newly-opened Mappin & Web, which is also part of the Watches of Switzerland group, and by Betty’s Café.

The Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest retailer for Breitling and TAG Heuer watches.

www.thewosgroupplc.com