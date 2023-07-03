A BUSY road through York city centre is closed this morning for emergency works to be carried out.
In the latest in a string of incidents in the street, Walmgate has been closed close to St Deny's Church with a huge hole having been excavated in the carriageway.
It's not clear at this stage what the works are for, but in previous years, water has erupted through the street and flooded the road after a pipe burst.
The water previously caused the tarmac to buckle and break up on Walmgate, near The Press offices, and was flowing all the way down the road towards Fossgate.
Walmgate was closed and a stretch of the road remains shut. Pavements were also closed but one side has reopened.
This morning (July 3) Walmgate is closed to traffic and the pavement is closed to pedestrians on one side.
