THREE vehicles have been involved in a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the crash happened at about 6.20pm last night (July 2) at Sutton Bank near Thirsk.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Thirsk responded to a three vehicle road traffic collision on Sutton Bank.
"All persons were out on arrival and no action was taken by fire service crews."
