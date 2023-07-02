The annual Copmanthorpe Carnival was back this week in aid of raising funds for the Copmanthorpe Recreational Centre.

The event reached nearly double the capacity of previous years.

The carnival raises the bulk of the funds for the centre, which goes towards maintaining the centre and the activities it offers to the general public.

Yesterday, (July 1) was the Carnival Day event which saw dance groups, bands, and a variety of stalls and games.

York Model Railway was also a new attraction this year, providing rides

Alan Murray, the chairman of the Copmanthorpe Carnival Committee said: “Despite the clouds, the wind and odd sudden shower, the annual event went down a storm!

“Great bands, attractions and food, along with great community spirit, supported by local businesses, but most of all great fun was had by all.

“The local volunteers worked through the year to make the Carnival happen and they didn’t disappoint once again.

“I am so fortunate to chair the group of passionate and professional volunteers whom all bring such unique skills to ensure that we put on the best week events possible and Carnival we can for the community to raise much needed funds for Copmanthorpe Recreation Centre”

“With the MC getting the party started at noon, the music, dancing and laughter didn’t stop until the late evening and the families stayed on wanting more!

“Roll on July 2024!"

The carnival kicked off on Tuesday, June 27, with a jazz evening brought by saxophonist Smake Davis and his fourpiece band.

Wednesday’s evening saw a wine tasting night followed by a comedy night on Thursday with comedians Roger Monkhouse, Tai Davies and Justin Moorhouse.

An art exhibition in Copmanthorpe Methodist Church also ran throughout the week to help raise funds.

Copmanthorpe Recreational Centre provides a sports clubs for the public including football and cricket, three tennis courts, one of which is also marked for netball, a bowling green and a children’s playground.

In addition, it has a club house, a sports hall, and hosts scouts groups.

The event sponsored included Your Creative Sauce, York Bathrooms, Lindley and Simpson, and Celkom Transport.