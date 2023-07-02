Today (Sunday, July 2), the Race for Life returned to Knavesmire in the windy sunshine for the 30th year to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

The money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Over 2021 to 2022, Race For Life raised £6 million for Cancer Research across Yorkshire.

Supporters Sarah and Jack Bell and children's entertainer Barney Baloney

A total of 3,000 runners across the day donned pink t-shirts and fancy dress to take part in the 10K and 5K races, and the Pretty Muddy obstacle course for children.

They were set the fundraising goal of £50 each, as if just four people raised £50, it would pay for nine cancer nurses for an hour,

The fundraisers smashed this target and together they raised over £111,600 by 1pm today.

The first runner to cross the 10K finish line

Race For Life is an inclusive event for all ages and abilities, and those taking part can choose whether to run, walk, travel by wheelchair or push children’s push chairs.

Today’s event began with the 10K race at 9.30am, who ran the full length of the racecourse past the Cocoa Works and up to the A64.

Robin was there with mum Kathy to support dad running the 5K

Talking about the 10K runners setting off, Jo the event manager, said: “It gives me goosebumps every time.

“Everyone comes together to take part for a reason, because they’ve been affected by cancer in some way, whether they’re personally tackling cancer, or they who someone who has.

“They’ve all given the time to train and fundraise and come to take part. It can be daunting if you’ve never done a race like this before.

“At the start of every event we have a moment of reflection, and people get emotional and some tear up.”

Pretty Muddy runners crossing the finish line

Although, despite the name, Race For Life is not a competitive race, as everyone is regarded as a winner, the first to cross the 10K finish line finished at approximately 10.12am.

He was shortly followed by second finisher at 10.16, and the third finisher, the first female to cross the finishing line a matter of seconds later.

At 11.15am, the 5K runners set off, and were greeted by a performance by the Yorkshire Rock Choir at the finish line.

Amongst the supporters for the 5K runners were Sarah and Jack Bell, who were supporting their Uncle Steve and his daughters Victoria, Stephanie, and son James, who were running in memory of their auntie Shelley.

Robin was also there with her mum Kathy, who were supporting her dad, who took part in memory of his Dad.

The event ended with the three Pretty Muddy runners who set off on their obstacle course at 12, 12.30 and 1pm, and crossed the finish line down the bouncy slide covered in mud.