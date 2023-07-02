North Yorkshire Police has reported that Katie, 15, was reported missing from her home by her concerned family on the evening of Friday, June 30.

It is believed Katie - whose surname has not been released - has travelled to Huddersfield by train and is likely to be with a teenage boy.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "British Transport Police and West Yorkshire Police are supporting the investigation, with extensive enquires also continuing in York.

"Katie is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, with a slim build, shoulder length blonder hair, tanned complexion and she had a nose piercing.

"Katie was last seen wearing a red Zanetti coat, black leggings, and black and orange trainers.

"Anyone who has seen Katie or a girl matching her description, please report it immediately."

If you can help the missing person investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

For immediate sightings, please dial 999 so we can ensure Katie is safe.

Please quote reference number 12230121357 when providing information.