Police have released an update following an urgent appeal of a missing York teenager.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that a 15 year old girl who was reported missing from York has been found safe and well this afternoon (Sunday, July 2) in Shipley by West Yorkshire Police.
North Yorkshire Police wish to thank everyone who has supported the missing person appeal.
