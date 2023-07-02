I realised straight away that I really shouldn’t have asked my husband to properly tidy up after he had spent all afternoon decorating.

He very rightly pointed out that I hadn’t moved from the sofa since lunchtime. The previous day had been the same, and the day before that.

Normally I don’t watch TV until 7pm at the earliest, so what was going on?

Tennis: the English grass court season: Surbiton, Nottingham, Birmingham, Queen’s, Eastbourne and Wimbledon. It’s the most wonderful six weeks of the year, when I can actually watch whole matches instead of making do with the highlights on my laptop.

In days gone by some tournaments such as the French Open were televised on Freeview channels, but not any more. Now almost all tournaments are on subscription channels so I don’t get to see them.

Perhaps it’s just as well. Throughout June and July, when the tennis season is in full swing, my house is even more of a tip than usual. Nothing is put away, beds lie unmade, the fridge is empty, the post doesn't leave the doormat. Things I normally do are left undone: I am permanently distracted by balls flying over nets.

Not all the matches are aired on TV, of course, but what isn’t can usually be live-streamed on a laptop. To anyone who loves tennis, it's heaven, but it does put normal life on pause.

I blame my tennis addiction for my lacklustre O and and A-level results. I would spend all day at home ‘revising’ in front of tennis on telly. I remember getting my dad to move the TV set so I could sunbathe in the garden with my textbooks and carry on watching matches.

If you’re a tennis fan, Wimbledon can take over your life. I know a few people who take their annual leave over Wimbledon fortnight every year. They don’t go to the tournament, but settle down each day and watch it from the opening credits until the last ball has been served. With a glass or two of prosecco and a bowl of strawberries and cream to hand, it’s the next best thing to being there.

There are few things more enjoyable than a gripping tennis match. So far this season the match I have enjoyed most has to be Venus William against Camila Giorgi in the first round of the Birmingham Classic. Aged 43, Venus looked exhausted much of the time and moved awkwardly, but she battled on and won in a tight three-set match. It was edge-of-your-seat stuff.

I am hugely looking forward to Wimbledon, which starts on Monday. After being deprived of tennis on TV for the rest of the year, suddenly it’s wall-to-wall and I know that some days I am going to face dilemmas over which match to watch. In an ideal world I’d have multiple screens in my living room so I could keep abreast of all them.

Throughout this brief period of tennis madness I’ve got to consider my husband. He hates sport of any kind. Having had it rammed down his throat every day at boarding school he is allergic to it. Tennis, cricket - especially cricket - rugby, football, he gets palpitations at the mere mention of it.

So I immerse myself in tennis during the day when he is out at work, but unless there’s a match I am desperate to see or one which is nearing completion, I spare him the agony of having it on all evening. I suppose it’s what couples call ‘give and take.’