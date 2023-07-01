A fashion festival in York has launched its first collection of new merchandise.
York Fashion Week's new collection features branded hoodies, t-shirts, and tote bags available in a range of colours including black, white, cranberry, mustard, sand, and bottle green.
The collection comprises of three designs, 'Not New York', 'Model Life', and 'Mark the Date'.
Each t-shirt comes in either a casual or clinched fit to accommodate a range of body shapes and style preferences.
The launch coincides with the announcement of the next dates for York Fashion Week Part Two - Thursday, September 28 to Monday, October 2.
Mark Bewick, YFW managing director, explained: "Over 250 people work on YFW in various ways. We have an amazing and dedicated team made up by models, ambassadors, event managers, writers, photographers, videographers, stylists, makeup artists and much more who work together.
"Even outside of YFW events, the unstoppable network champions and supports each other so, as organisers, we really wanted to celebrate everyone who gets involved.
"Launching our own line is a big step in the evolution of YFW and we look forward to seeing the branded merchandise across the city."
The merchandise can be purchased from the York Fashion Week website.
A series of networking events will take place across York in the run up to York Fashion Week Part Two for those interested to learn more about how they can get involved.
To sign up to the newsletters for further information and to register your interest in attending the networking events then please visit www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk
