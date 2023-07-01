North Yorkshire Police reported that the girls realised that this man, who was driving a black car, had his trousers and underwear pulled down and was indecently touching himself.

The girls ran to safety and reported the incident to North Yorkshire Police.

The incident happened on Hawthorn Road in Selby, on Friday, June 30, between 7.40pm and 7.45pm.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Extensive police enquiries are ongoing in the neighbourhood, including house-to-house, CCTV and ANPR (automatic number plate recognition), in the effort to track down the suspect.

"Officers believe they have identified the car involved and a search is being carried out.

"A further update will be issued when the vehicle has been located and the suspect arrested.

"In the meantime, to support the investigation, we are urging residents in and around the Hawthorn Road area of Selby to check private CCTV, ring doorbell, and dash-cam footage from around the time of the incident on Friday evening."

If you can help, please call 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12230121334 when providing details.