Yesterday evening (Friday, June 30), The Last Drop Inn, in Colliergate, shut its doors after two decades.

The pub first opened in 2000 and was later acquired by Masham-based owners Black Sheep Brewery in 2018 who brought in manager Alex Higginson.

The pub's sister site, The Three Legged Mare, in High Petergate, is remaining open.

Read Next:

Alex said in a Facebook post: "We are beyond upset. Our little pub, that we built from a shell of a building, has to close.

"We had no idea this was happening and so, we had no way of saying goodbye to our amazing, lovely customers, who have helped shape this building from a pub into a community.

"I have run pubs in the past. I have served the public and met the most lovely people in many of the pubs I have worked in.

"The Last Drop Inn was the first pub that I have felt at home in. The first pub where the regulars made me feel like a real publican, a real landlord (even if I technically wasn’t one).

"I’ve wanted to run pubs since I was a small lad and this is the first time I’ve felt like I’ve achieved my goals."

Alex Higginson (Image: Newsquest)

The Last Drop Inn is closing despite seeing recent success of the Spring City Pub of the Season award from the York Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale in May.

Alex also paid tributes to his staff: "Shannon, and Tweed (the pub dog) have helped me so much. Without them, I would have really struggled. Shannon has been more than an assistant manager, she’s helped me during times where I thought there was no solution to a problem.

"That brings me to the staff. Every single person we have hired has made this place what it is, being past or present staff members. You’ve all been amazing and I hope that wherever we go next, I sincerely hope you’ll join us."

The pub's customers flooded to the comments section of the post with their support for Alex.

One commented: "This is scandalous - the best pub in York!!! Absolutely gutted to hear this . The beer was the best pint in York. Good luck Alex, I’m sure you’ll be a success."

While another said: "So sorry Shannon and Alex, no warning.. such a shock for you. You made the pub what it is today, onwards and upwards."

Another popular City Centre pub, Valhalla, in 4 Patrick Pool said: "Our corner of York won’t be the same without you our friends. Take care!"