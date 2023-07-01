The centuries old York Merchant Adventurers Company are staging their first-ever charity beer festival.

The group looks well on its way to meeting their target of raising £10,000 for its charitable trust as several hundred enjoyed a fine, warm evening in a most beautiful historic setting.

The festival, which began Friday evening and continues this afternoon and this evening features more than 70 beers, ales and cider from more than 34 Yorkshire breweries.

Merchant Adventurers’ Charity Beer Festival to be held with Brew York

There is also street food and live music.

Opening the event Merchant Adventurer thanked the sponsors and volunteers for making the event possible.

They include Y01 Radio, Love Cheese, United by Design, CAMRA, and charity committee members including Ashley Mason, Richard Shaw and Rebecca Francis.

He singled out Lee Grabham of Brew York for being its inspiration.

The Sheriff of York Sue Hunter said that one of her duties as sheriff is to test the bread and ales in the city, a tradition that dates back to the 13th century.

After a second taste, just to make sure, she declared the ales were good enough to sell and drink.

34 Yorkshire breweries at Merchant Adventurers Charity Beer Festival

She added that on August 19, she will have to visit other ale houses in York to test their beer.

“I want to ensure the City of York has good quality ale for ever and ever.”

After the opening, Lee Grabham told the Press he had a vision for a beer festival in the magnificent Merchant Adventurers Hall.

He called it incredible to see so many people enjoying the 700-year-old building.

“It’s humbling how everybody in the beer community has come together to support this wonderful cause,” he said.

Among the many happy drinkers was Ben Pilgrim of Royal Pilgrim Communications.

He told the Press: “I am delighted with the atmosphere at the beer festival. It’s absolutely brilliant.”

“It’s great to see everyone getting involved in a brilliant York project. I am proud to be here and be a sponsor of the inaugural beer festival.”

The festival also features talks and presentations from a range of brewers.

Tickets are selling fast but to book go to www.yo1radio.co.uk/vouchers/