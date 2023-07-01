POLICE in York have seized a car in the city centre.
City centre police say they spotted a vehicle in High Ousegate in York city centre yesterday (June 30) and after checks were conducted they came back that there was no insurance.
A force spokesman said the vehicle was then seized.
