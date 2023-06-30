Two women were sexually assaulted on the dancefloor in Popworld at about 11.20pm on Saturday, June 17.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation. Police want to speak to a man in the CCTV images after two women were sexually assaulted on the dance floor in Popworld York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with any information is asked to email william.robertson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for DC Robertson, York CID. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230111678 when passing on information.