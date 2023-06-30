Traffic constable Jack Dodsworth was speaking after Mikey Lee Neasham was jailed for 17 months for wrecking a police car and racing at 130 mph through sleeping villages north of York.

The officer took over the pursuit after his colleague's car was put out of action.

He said: “Neasham’s driving was exceptionally dangerous. The speeds he reached as he travelled through Skelton and Shipton-by-Beningbrough were utterly reckless and it was only through sheer luck that he didn’t cause a serious or fatal collision.

“Also, the damage he caused to my colleague’s vehicle was extensive, meaning that a valuable policing resource that’s used to keep the public of North Yorkshire safe was off the road for some time.

“I hope the sentence handed to Neasham today sends a clear message to those who have a cavalier attitude to road safety.

Myself and my roads policing colleagues take our responsibility of keeping the county’s roads safe incredibly seriously, and we’ll do everything we can to ensure those who gamble with the safety of other road users face the courts.”