NEW figures reveal the cheapest and most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property in York.
Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows where properties are likely to set you back the most in York and where you could snap up a bargain.
The Westfield neighbourhood saw the lowest house prices, with buyers paying an average of £235,000 across 185 sales last year.
This was followed by Guildhall and Holgate, where buyers spent £236,500 and £255,000 respectively.
Meanwhile, the Rural West York neighbourhood was York's priciest, with a median value of £408,750 among the 90 sales in the area last calendar year.
The next most expensive was the Bishopthorpe area, where a house could set you back £375,000 and then Micklegate, which had a median price of £360,000 in 2022.
Across the country, property sales have slowed significantly in the past year.
There were 700,000 sales across England and Wales in the year to December 2021 – down from a recent peak of more than 1.1 million in the year to September 2021.
Overall, house prices have remained steady, with a median price of £280,000 last year – a £5,000 increase on the year before.
In York, the average house cost £299,950 in 2022 – up from £275,000 a year before.
