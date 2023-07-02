Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows where properties are likely to set you back the most in York and where you could snap up a bargain.

The Westfield neighbourhood saw the lowest house prices, with buyers paying an average of £235,000 across 185 sales last year.

This was followed by Guildhall and Holgate, where buyers spent £236,500 and £255,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Rural West York neighbourhood was York's priciest, with a median value of £408,750 among the 90 sales in the area last calendar year.

The next most expensive was the Bishopthorpe area, where a house could set you back £375,000 and then Micklegate, which had a median price of £360,000 in 2022.

Across the country, property sales have slowed significantly in the past year.

There were 700,000 sales across England and Wales in the year to December 2021 – down from a recent peak of more than 1.1 million in the year to September 2021.

Overall, house prices have remained steady, with a median price of £280,000 last year – a £5,000 increase on the year before.

In York, the average house cost £299,950 in 2022 – up from £275,000 a year before.