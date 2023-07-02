Not sure? Look closely at the building on the left of the photograph - it is still here, but also looks a bit different now.

The railings and buildings to the right are long gone.

The photo dates from the 1890s and shows College Street, with St William's College on the left.

The image is part of the city council's archive collection, which we are delighted to be able to share with you today.

This area of York has also been known as Vicar Lane and Little Alice Lane.

At the time of the photograph, it was one of the four entrances into York Minster precinct before Deangate was created.

The other three entrances were Minster Gates, Petergate and Chapter House Street via Ogleforth.

The buildings on the far right of the photo are in Goodramgate and were demolished in 1903 to make way for Deangate.

There were also houses in College Street on the right but these were demolished in the 19th century; the road would have been around 15 feet wide.

St William's College looks different today too with its neat black and white exterior. When this photograph was taken in the 1890s, it was more run down.

Originally built in about 1465 to provide accommodation for priests, by Victorian times the college had fallen on hard times, and had been been divided up into small tenements and shops.

The college was bought in about 1900 by Frank Green, who owned the nearby Treasurer's House, and in 1902 he sold it to the church authorities. It was extensively restored by the architect Temple Moore in 1906.