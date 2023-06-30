Patryk and Marta Gemra opened Burgsy’s in Castlegate four years ago, after starting out in Whitby in 2014.

Now, they plan to take over 9 Walmgate, which until recently was the Corner House Grill, before it moved to King Street.

Burger joint Burgsy's opens in York | York Press

Marta told the Press: “Being a family business, we found ourselves the last couple of years struggling to juggle family life and work. We tried to sell Burgsy's as the business as it is, with all the systems in place, intellectual property and existing bookings. However, after a couple interested parties, we found ourselves reluctant to let go...

“We have a great passion and sentiment for this company that we have built from ground up, starting with just a trailer almost ten years ago. Over the years, we have gained some lovely loyal customers and made friendly relationships with many local suppliers, first in Whitby, then here in York.

“We have decided instead to relocate to a smaller premises in Walmgate, to allow us to keep the cosy, independently run atmosphere and attentive approach, while freeing up some time to be together as a family.

These Burgsy burgers are served with love...

“We have two children, 7 and 10. As I'm sure many hospitality business owners will find relatable, it is hard to find a healthy balance between running a company and being a parent, so we're hoping to be able to achieve that in a smaller premises.”

The couple are selling off the fixtures and fittings from the old Burgsy’s, bar the name.

Marta continued: “We've had a lovely few years in there, with a friendly landlord and a fantastic community of small businesses on the street.

“While we work on the downsizing behind the scenes, it's business as usual at Burgsy's. Our last day in Castlegate will be Saturday 15th of July, the following week we will start in Walmgate from Tuesday 18th.

“In the new premises we will go back to opening all day everyday from Tuesday till Saturday 11.30-9pm. Any existing reservations for after the 18th will be contacted and informed about the change of address. It is only a 5 minute walk away from the old premises, so it shouldn't cause too much inconvenience hopefully.”

Corner Grill House restaurant in York moves to King Street

Marta added: “We are really looking forward to the move, and hope our existing customers like the new space. We will have less than 20 covers in Walmgate so please book ahead of time to avoid disappointment.”

Burgsy’s has 5-stars on TripAdvisor and is ranked 11th best of the 584 restaurants in York.

Its move adds to a merry-go-round for restaurants in the city centre.

The new King Street premises for the Corner House Grill was the former home of Masala Craft Indian, which will be re-opening at 72 Walmgate, where Penny’s was until recently.