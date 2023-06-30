York residents can visit Clifford’s Tower for half price after 4pm every day throughout the month of July.

Those who live in the YO1, YO10, YO23, YO24, YO26, YO30, YO31, YO32 need to bring proof of their address in order to gain entry and will be treated to spectacular views of the city and stunning architecture.

Clifford's Tower is beloved of York residents (Image: Sally Hauser)

Inside the tower is now a striking free-standing timber structure with open roof-deck placed within the historic ruin to conserve it and provides 360° views of York and beyond. Whilst the hanging walkways give access to hidden rooms for first time since 1684.

Julie Brookes, Manager at Clifford’s Tower, said: “Since re-opening last April following a major conservation project, we’ve been overwhelmed by the positive feedback we’ve received from York residents. So, we are delighted to be extending a 50% discount to locals this July. The York community are rightly proud of our city and enjoy showing it off to visiting friends and relatives and therefore the discount applies to everyone in the party. The offer runs from 4pm every day and with the summer now here we look forward to welcoming many more people to see how spectacular the Tower is.”

Clifford’s Tower, under the guardianship of English Heritage, re-opened in April 2022 after a £5 million project. Since then it has welcomed over 240k visitors and received numerous design awards including the York Young People’s Choice award, the Construction Excellence Award and the National Timber Award.

The tower is owned by English Heritage

Check the website for more details by searching up English Heritage Clifford’s Tower.

The offer is only valid after 4pm at Clifford’s Tower only. The site closes at 6pm, with last entry at 5.30pm. The offer is also only valid for walk up visitors only, you cannot book in advance.

Proof of residence must be shown on arrival by way of a driving licence, council tax or other bill.

The discount is valid for everyone in the party but must be paid in one transaction by a York resident and can be used multiple times.

York Castle, the greatest royal fortress in medieval northern England. At first, there was a timber tower here, where the most notorious event in the history of the castle took place in 1190, when the Jews of York, who had taken refuge in the tower, died in tragic circumstances.