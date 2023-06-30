Lawrence Pollard, of Front Street in Middleton on the Wolds, was sentenced yesterday (June 29) at Hull Crown Court, after pleading not guilty to 17 allegations of sexual abuse against children in the 1970s.

Pollard, 76, was found guilty of 15 counts of non-recent child sexual offences following a seven-day trial.

Officer in the case, Detective Police Constable Stephen Bromby, of Humberside Police, said: “This was a complex investigation and we made sure no stone was left unturned in order to bring this abhorrent man to justice.

“Pollard abused his position of trust and preyed on three innocent and vulnerable children for his own sick sexual gratification. I am reassured that he is now facing considerable time behind bars.

“I sincerely commend those affected for their bravery in coming forward and reporting these offences to us in 2018 and for their strength throughout the entirety of the investigation and court proceedings.

“Whilst the result at court will not take away the pain and suffering endured at the hands of this criminal, I hope it will bring the victims a sense of justice.

“I would like to reassure anyone who has suffered sexual abuse, whether recent or historical, that you will be listened to and supported. We take all reports of this nature incredible seriously and whenever victims are ready to come forward, we will be there to listen and will act relentlessly to ensure sex offenders are held to account.”