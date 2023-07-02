Just near Askham Bog reserve and Askham Bar park and ride.

Sara Robin,

Wentworth Road,

York

---

Time to end working from home

ONE of the key findings of the CQC inspectors' report into the the York and Scarborough Hospitals Trust was 'senior leaders weren't always visible and didn't always support staff to develop their skill '.

Is this a coded message for working from home? Another reason for ending it.

R Gray,

Dringhouses,

York

---

Titanic exploration must go on

After the recent tragedy of the Oceangate submersible imploding while visiting the wreck of the Titanic, I notice a lot being spoken of how such trips should be banned.

That it can result in such a terrible end is no more a valid argument for banning deep sea exploration as the original Titanic sinking can be used as an argument to ban liners sailing across the Atlantic.

The only lesson that should come from this is that some people simply do not learn from the lessons of history.

The best way I can think of getting this message through is to keep exploring the wreck properly and carefully so it may be seen by all.

It serves as an excellent case in point as to what happens when people don’t plan properly, fail to follow safety standards and most of all, neglect to have an escape plan.

The exploration should go on and keep telling the story, because the depths of human stupidity is, unlike the Atlantic, infinite.

Dr Scott Marmion,

Woodthorpe,

York

---

---

Energy firms being guided by notions of PC

ENERGY firms appear to be more concerned about adhering to political correctness than keeping lights on. Drax Power Station, if required, is refusing the fire up coal plants this winter.

When freezing cold without light or heat not many people will be applauding their eco-friendly stance.

Are these companies not supposed to act in the public interest, after all it's taxpayers' money that provides their subsidies.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

Put Ukraine war in context

THE top opinion that will have a person censored or ignored is calling for negotiations in the Ukraine War.

At any other time, seemingly, such sentiments would be par for the course.

But not so in this instance, as it seems the West wants to bleed the Russians dry (New York Times, 11th May, 2022).

When it doesn't suit the present narrative, it struggles to pass through the mass media filters (Chomsky, Herman 1988).

Where's the United Nations in all of this? Not a word either about the Minsk agreements. Any focus on the Minsk agreements might draw attention to the fact that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia goes back long before February 2022.

It wouldn't be helpful for the agenda unfolding to put the crisis in its proper context for the general public.

God forbid the public gets to see the crisis in its proper context. People could then start seeing the geopolitical significance of the conflict.

Blackrock and JP Morgan are stepping up to rebuild Ukraine after the war. Is the new business model: war, destruction, investment, reconstruction, profits, war, destruction, investment, reconstruction, profits, war... which has superceded: pandemic, totalitarianism, vaccines, profits, pandemic, etc?

Louis Shawcross,

Inns Court,

Hillsborough,

Co. Down, N. Ireland