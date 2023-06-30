Leeds-based Camstead Homes will be marketing 31 of the new homes for private sale and the remaining 9 will be social rent/shared ownership which will be owned by Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT).

The new homes will be known as Blackberry Walk. These homes will be the final homes to be built on the multi award winning Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT) community which has established Derwenthorpe as a prime location promoting sustainable and affordable living.

The community in Derwenthorpe has over 450 homes which have been based on the garden village model which promoters say puts residents at the centre.

North Star and Joseph Rowntree Trust seek 70 Poppleton homes

The new settlement has 17 acres of community space as well a children’s play area. Local amenities near to Derwenthorpe include schools, nurseries and doctors’ surgeries. There are dentists, chemists, a vet, supermarkets, a health club, a library and a post office. It is also served by excellent transport links into the centre of York .

Blackberry Walk is named after the nearby Derwent Valley Light Railway which gained its nickname of the Blackberry Line when, in the 1920’s it used to transport blackberries to markets in Yorkshire and London, as well as running excursions know as ‘Blackberry Specials’ for York residents to pick blackberries in the surrounding countryside.

Camstead’s marketing director, Jonathan Rapley said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen by The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust to deliver the final phase and have been working with them to ensure the ethos of Derwenthorpe is cherished. The first new homes of Blackberry Walk will become available to the market mid-summer and interested buyers can register their interest or find more detailed information on our website.”

Altogether, Derwenthorpe, which is situated in the village of Osbaldwick, will deliver 481 homes.

The trust says each home has been designed with eco-friendly features including communal biomass boiler heating and a drainage system that prevents flooding.

Joseph Rowntree Trust and Gateway Developments launch consultation

The Lotherington Quarter is located off Temple Avenue and is named after Elizabeth Lotherington. She was the grandmother of well-known businessman and philanthropist Joseph Rowntree. It is a mixed-tenure development of 120 properties. They are two, three and four bedroom family homes which are available to rent, part-buy or buy through JRHT’s shared and full ownership scheme.

The Seebohm Quarter is located off Fifth Avenue. It is named after Benjamin Seebohm. He was second of the four sons of Joseph Rowntree. There are two, three, four and five bedroom flats and houses available which are to rent, part-buy or buy through JRHT’s shared and full ownership scheme.

Camstead Homes can be found at: Camstead.co.uk Home - Camstead Homes