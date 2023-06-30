North Yorkshire Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Charles Street Park, Selby, which happened between 5.30pm and 6.10pm on Thursday (June 29) when a young man was pushed off his bike and an attempt was made to steal his bag and his bike.

A police spokesman said: "The offender assaulted the victim by punching him in his face and on his side.

"The offender is described as being 14–15 years old, 5ft 4ins tall, with short curly brown hair. He was wearing a black gilet, black t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

"He was with three other people, all male and approximately the same age and wearing black clothes, with the exception of one who was wearing a bright green t-shirt."

If you saw this incident, or have any CCTV or information about it, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12230120578.