The visit by the Labour leader and Angela Rayner saw the pair visit Selby Community Centre, where they unveiled a new campaign poster attacking the ‘Conservative Mortgage bombshell.’

The visit, to support their candidate, 26-year-old Keir Mather, follows the party launching their Selby and Ainsty campaign last weekend, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.

On the Thursday visit, Sir Keir said the Conservatives “do not deserve” to win the by-election in Selby and Ainsty on Thursday July 20.

The Labour leader also criticised outgoing MP Nigel Adams for “throwing his toys out of the pram”.

During the visit, Sir Keir met homeowner Alice Fletcher, whose planned house move fell through with the increase in interest rates.

Speaking to reporters about house building in the area, Sir Keir said: “Nobody wants to build on our fantastic countryside, particularly in a place like this, but we do need a plan that allows families, young families in particular, to have a chance to get a home of their own.

“At the moment the Government’s turned its back on homeowners, there is no plan and there’ll be many, many more people like Alice who are trapped, unable to move forward with their lives.

“This by-election is so important in that respect because you’ve had 13 years of an MP who’s done next to nothing, I think mentioned buses in Parliament three times, a really critical issue – and has now thrown his toys out of the pram because he didn’t get a peerage. That is disgraceful.

“There is no way that the Conservatives deserve to win this by-election.”