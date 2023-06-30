Rachael Maskell MP is hoping to meet with the chief executive of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to discuss the findings of the report.

In reading the CQC report, the MP said she recognised that many of the challenges experienced at the trust were due to the pressures of retaining highly skilled staff and the national workforce challenges which are escalated in York due to the house prices in the city.

However, The MP said most of the issues raised by the CQC were within the control of the trust where a new approach will be needed to change the culture, address its challenges and ensure that it meets its regulatory requirements.

The MP said: "Today’s CQC report will make difficult reading for patients, staff and the trust, but one that must be embraced, not excused. While battling many challenges, which are being experienced across the country, including workforce retention and morale issues, the trust has failed to get on the front foot in ensuring that those raising concerns are quickly addressed and that standards are reviewed.

“The report highlighted that despite many failings, the care the staff provide is still of a high quality, something that I constantly hear from patients who have used the service. While staff are working under unbearable pressures, they still care deeply about their patients and dig deep to provide patients with the emotional support and professional care at their time of greatest need.

“I have written to the trust to ask for a meeting, so I can fully understand the steps the trust is taking to improve services for residents across the city, and so that I can challenge Government where the trust needs greater support. The failure to properly reward staff has placed staff under increasing pressure, while inflation and now mortgages and rents are going through the roof.

"I know staff are struggling, however when issues such as bullying, harassment and discrimination are raised, the trust has a responsibility to them to deal with the behaviour patterns in departments.

“I know that patients will be concerned by reading the report, they have had to experience the long waits in A&E, sometimes described as ‘a war zone’ and women have raised many issues that they have had in their experience of maternity care. We need to ensure that every service is safe and delivering to the highest possible professional standards.

“It is clearly a time for reflection by the senior leadership team at the trust, but as the report says, not to become defensive, but to reach and work with others.”

York and Scarborough Hospital's chief executive Simon Morritt said the trust accepts the report's findings that it has much more work to do to make sure all services are of the high standard that patients and staff expect.