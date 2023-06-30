Humberside Police is appealing to locate missing David, who was reported missing on Wednesday (June 28).

David is described as 5ft 4ins tall with grey hair and is thought to be wearing brown shorts and a blue t-shirt.

He was last seen in the Warley Road area in Scunthorpe and is believed to have travelled to Bridlington, where it is thought he then travelled towards Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to locate David.

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 citing reference number NYP-29062023-0213.

For immediate sightings call 999.