Sewer and drainage work will be carried out in Burton Stone Lane until 7pm tonight (July 1).

Building maintenance work will take place in Low Petergate form today until Monday July 31.

The Race for Life on Sunday (July 2) will cause restrictions between 8am and 4.30pm in the areas the running event takes place.

Highway maintenance work will take place in Forestgate from 9.30am on Monday (July 3) until 4.30pm on Friday August 4.

In Moor Lane and Bad Bargain Lane, telecom work will cause restrictions between 9.30am on Tuesday (July 4) and 3.30pm on Wednesday (July 5).

In Sutton Road in Wigginton, carriageway maintenance will take place between 7pm on Wednesday and 5am on Wednesday July 12.

Portacabin deliveries will cause restrictions in Priory Street between 12am on Monday July 10 and 11.59pm on the same day.

At the Millfield Lane level crossing in Poppleton, railway maintenance work will cause restrictions between 11.30pm on Saturday July 15 and 8am on Sunday July 16.

Remember to keep these restrictions in mind when making any journeys around York or any surrounding areas.