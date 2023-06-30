North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say two fire crews were called to the two vehicle crash in Leeds Road, Tadcaster, shortly after 5pm yesterday (June 29).

They said the crash involved a van and an Audi.

The roof was cut off the Audi and three casualties, the driver and two passengers, were taken to hospital by ambulance.

A services spokesperson said a man in his 20s suffered head injuries and the other casualties suffered back, neck and chest injuries during the crash.

They said one casualty from the van suffered from shock.

The fire crews from Tadcaster and Wetherby used hydraulic cutting equipment, stabilisation and sharps protection kit, IEC pack, reciprocating saw and oxygen.

During the incident road closures were in place and police urged drivers to avoid the area.