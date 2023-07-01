It is bad enough that they think no-one needs that bus on Bank Holidays or Sundays at this end of York, but to now stop the evening buses is even worse.

Anyone living in Burnholme, Derwenthorpe or the beginning of Ashley Park will now, once again have no buses to cover this area in the evening.

I was so pleased when they introduced the later buses as when I finished in time to get the 8.07pm bus from Stonebow to Burnholme it was a Godsend! I even used it on a later bus the other evening.

After 7pm there are no buses to cover Derwenthorpe, Burnholme or most of Ashley Park - so what are people who live in these areas who do not possess a car expected to do? Pay for expensive taxis to get to and from town?

They are going to start building lots of new houses around where the Burnholme School/St Aelred's School used to be. But it will not look good if no-one in this area is able to get a bus after 7pm, except to Fourth Avenue shops or Tang Hall Lane.

I often used to see people when working the up to 8pm shift getting the bus to Fourth Avenue shops and then having to walk to Burnholme/Ashley Park and Derwenthorpe.

First York are now penalising anyone in this area who needs a bus!

Ann Forshaw,

Fourth Avenue,

York

---

New homes should make habitats for swifts

WE are, we hope, just a few weeks away from York finally having an adopted Local Plan, the previous administration supported by all the city's politicians to get this over the line.

In readiness the council has been preparing a Biodiversity Special Planning Document (or SPD) to sit with the new Local Plan to shape a positive future for wildlife.

Let us all push for this SPD to include the requirement that swift bricks be included into the walls of every new home built in York from now on. They cost just a few quid and create an instant habitat for swifts, amazing birds that migrate all the way from Africa each year to soar in our summer skies.

Let's act swiftly to protect the natural world!

Christian Vassie

Blake Court,

Wheldrake, York

---

---

Just not worth it

IT is difficult to see why any of the major house builders would be interested in buying out ILKE - even for only one pound.

That firm hasn’t made any money in years and has simply run out of cash. If a new owner needs to inject more funding to complete existing orders that is a further disincentive to purchase a business that is simply not a viable enterprise.

Throwing good money after bad is never a good idea. Businesses must make profits or they have no future. Even so-called “not for profit” organisations need to make a surplus of income over expenditure in order to continue.

The only conceivable reason to buy out ILKIE would be to asset strip it. That isn’t going to help laid off employees or suppliers who are owed money.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York