Ian Morris, from Bedale, was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus on the A6055 at the Leeming Lane junction with Stapley Lane, near Pickhill.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (June 28).

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The road was closed for some time while an investigation was carried out. A woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"The cyclist, 71-year-old Ian Morris from Bedale, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

In tribute to Ian, his family said: "We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ian. He was a loving husband, dad and grandfather, a well-known and loved member of the Bedale area who loved both his golfing and cycling."

Anyone who saw the collision, can recall the manner of driving of any of the vehicles involved, or motorists with relevant dash-cam footage, are asked to email Laura.Cleary@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12230119541.