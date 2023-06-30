Evie Wood, of Ripon Grammar School, has seen her winning entry in a city-wide competition for schools throughout the area brought to life in Ripon’s Spa Gardens.

Studying art, chemistry and geography, Evie plans to take a degree in fine art after RGS.

The 17-year-old said: “I was really pleased when I heard I won as I wasn’t expecting to. I am very interested in the design side of gardening.

Evie's display has been brought to life in Ripon’s Spa Gardens (Image: Supplied)

“I knew the flowers that I wanted to incorporate and the colours I wanted to use and so I just went from there really. It was so nice to see the flower bed I designed come to life as I didn't expect it to, so it was a really nice surprise."

Run by Harrogate Borough Council in conjunction with Ripon in Bloom, Evie’s design was translated from paper to flowerbed by the council’s parks team.