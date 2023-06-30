A NORTH Yorkshire student has been honoured for her design for a floral tribute to King Charles III.
Evie Wood, of Ripon Grammar School, has seen her winning entry in a city-wide competition for schools throughout the area brought to life in Ripon’s Spa Gardens.
Studying art, chemistry and geography, Evie plans to take a degree in fine art after RGS.
The 17-year-old said: “I was really pleased when I heard I won as I wasn’t expecting to. I am very interested in the design side of gardening.
“I knew the flowers that I wanted to incorporate and the colours I wanted to use and so I just went from there really. It was so nice to see the flower bed I designed come to life as I didn't expect it to, so it was a really nice surprise."
Run by Harrogate Borough Council in conjunction with Ripon in Bloom, Evie’s design was translated from paper to flowerbed by the council’s parks team.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here